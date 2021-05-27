Mayor Nicholas Trimble with his wife, Mayoress Sarah Trimble (PressEye)

It marks the completion of recent renovation works, which were delivered in partnership with the Department for Communities, the Department for Infrastructure and the council.

The bridge serves as an access point to Lisburn city centre and the £100,000 works – funded by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) – have taken a number of weeks.

To mark the event, LCCC mayor Nicholas Trimble unveiled a new plaque on the bridge.

He said: “The Union Bridge is a key artery of Lisburn, uniting the counties of Antrim and Down as they meet at the river Lagan, and is used by thousands of people every day.

“As we celebrate and mark the Centenary of Northern Ireland, I believe it is important that we both cherish our history and invest in our future.

“I am delighted that my proposal to refurbish the Union Bridge to coincide with our centenary celebrations has today reached completion.

“I am also delighted that LCCC was able to complete the project working alongside Department for Communities and Infrastructure and want to thank them for their assistance.

“The bridge has now been cleaned and repainted and a plaque installed which details the history of the bridge on 23rd January 1885.

“In addition there is now a fantastic set of atmospheric LED lighting which has been installed on the north face and underside of the bridge which is a great way to showcase this historic bridge in a modern way.

“On a more practical note, additional lighting will also enhance the safety of those walking on the towpath at night.”

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh Council said: “The Union Bridge is a key gateway to the city and a historical landmark and the plans to refurbish it were also part of the recognition of the centenary.