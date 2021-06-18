Delight as historical Lisburn Castlereagh building restored to former glory

Navigation House, the former residence of the Canal Manager of the Navigation

Navigation House, which was former residence of the Canal Manager of the Navigation, was recently refurbished in a bid to restore the building to how it once stood.

Built in 1866 in Lisburn’s Blaris area, the historic building has benefited from a £1m investment programme, providing the restoration of the house and associated stable block and courtyard to create a multi-purpose facility.

The newly refurbished structure will deliver innovative initiatives, social enterprise opportunities while focusing on the waterways, health and wellbeing opportunities such as healthy eating and horticulture.

Navigation House

The building will also offer office space, breakout rooms and workshop facilities on the ground floor, while the stables have been developed into a meeting room and further workshop space to offer community and training facilities.

Alderman Jim Dillon MBE, Former Chair of the council’s Development Committee said he was delighted that LCCC supported the delivery of the project.

He added: “The project is a major investment in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, regenerating and conserving the site as a visitor destination for culture and heritage across Lisburn and Northern Ireland.

“I would like to thank the contractor, McCuskers, who worked hard to complete this scheme within the funders timeframe, while adhering to the strict government guidelines introduced due to the unforeseen global pandemic.”

Meanwhile, it is envisaged that the substantial grounds surrounding the building will be transformed to create allotments and vegetable/herb gardens to support the delivery of sustainable eating and horticulture programmes.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of Lagan Rural Partnership said the project was the result of ‘hard work and dedication’.

The DUP Ald said: “We are delighted that the council, in partnership with Lagan Rural Partnership, were able to deliver this scheme given the difficulties faced across the year when the country came to a standstill due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.