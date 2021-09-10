Deacons are ordained at Lisburn Cathedral
Four new deacons were ordained to serve in the Ordained Local Ministry of the Church of Ireland at a service in Lisburn Cathedral on Wednesday September 8.
They were Stephen Green, for St Bartholomew’s, Stranmillis; Peter Meenagh for Lisburn Cathedral; Peter McCausland for Templepatrick and Donegore; and Glenn Thompson for Kilmakee Parish.
The deacons were ordained by the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, and the preacher at the service was the Very Rev Stephen Forde, Dean of Belfast.
Peter Meenagh from Lisburn Cathedral will be serving in the Cathedral’s church plant, South Lisburn Community Church, which is based in Hillhall.
An ordained local minister (OLM) is not an incumbent of a parish but is someone who can exercise some leadership role within a local congregation.
The ordination service is still available to watch on Lisburn Cathedral’s Youtube page.
For further information about the work at Lisburn Cathedral, visit www.lisburncathedral.org.