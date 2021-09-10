Deacons are ordained at Lisburn Cathedral

Clergy at the Service of Ordination of OLM Deacons for Connor Diocese held in Lisburn Cathedral on September 8 are, from right: Stephen Green (ordained for St Bartholomew’s, Stranmillis); the Ven Barry Forde, Archdeacon of Belfast; Glenn Thompson (ordained for Kilmakee); the Rev Canon William Taggart, Registrar; the Very Rev Stephen Forde, Dean of Belfast; the Rev Canon Kevin Graham, Director of Ordinands; the Rt Rev George Davison, Bishop of Connor; the Rev Danielle McCullagh, Vicar, Lisburn Cathedral; the Very Rev Sam Wright, Dean of Connor; the Very Rev Paul Dundas, Archdeacon of Dalriada; Peter McCausland (ordained for Templepatrick and Donegore); the Ven Dr Stephen McBride, Archdeacon of Connor; and Peter Meenagh (ordained for Lisburn Cathedral)

They were Stephen Green, for St Bartholomew’s, Stranmillis; Peter Meenagh for Lisburn Cathedral; Peter McCausland for Templepatrick and Donegore; and Glenn Thompson for Kilmakee Parish.

The deacons were ordained by the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, and the preacher at the service was the Very Rev Stephen Forde, Dean of Belfast.

Peter Meenagh from Lisburn Cathedral will be serving in the Cathedral’s church plant, South Lisburn Community Church, which is based in Hillhall.

An ordained local minister (OLM) is not an incumbent of a parish but is someone who can exercise some leadership role within a local congregation.

The ordination service is still available to watch on Lisburn Cathedral’s Youtube page.