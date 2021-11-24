Crumlin dancer Caragh Hendron dances her way into judges hearts

Caragh Hendron

Caragh Hendron, won the coveted world title in Killarney over the Halloween holidays, in the first major championship to be held following the outbreak of Covid.

The 18-year-old said to win the world title again was both ‘overwhelming and emotional’. She said: “To win the first time was an absolute dream but the second time was just so overwhelming as both my teachers were there to see it happen. To have them announced on stage with me was a very proud and emotional moment.”

The pandemic did have an impact on hre training but Caragh didn’t let it dampen her desire to keep focused on her goal to come out on top at the World’s. “Dance classes were limited during the pandemic so everything was done through zoom. Our teachers were very much on board to keep us motivated and to keep our fitness up so it was all about challenging myself with learning new movements, trying new steps but also staying with the basics of dance and fitness,” she said. “Also, through a screen was the only way to see and catch up with my dancing friends so I was always keen to log in and see how they were all getting on.”