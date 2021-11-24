Crumlin dancer Caragh Hendron dances her way into judges hearts
A Crumlin schoolgirl who dances for Lawrenson Toal Academy in Belfast & Crumlin was crowned World Irish Dancing champion for the second time running.
Caragh Hendron, won the coveted world title in Killarney over the Halloween holidays, in the first major championship to be held following the outbreak of Covid.
The 18-year-old said to win the world title again was both ‘overwhelming and emotional’. She said: “To win the first time was an absolute dream but the second time was just so overwhelming as both my teachers were there to see it happen. To have them announced on stage with me was a very proud and emotional moment.”
The pandemic did have an impact on hre training but Caragh didn’t let it dampen her desire to keep focused on her goal to come out on top at the World’s. “Dance classes were limited during the pandemic so everything was done through zoom. Our teachers were very much on board to keep us motivated and to keep our fitness up so it was all about challenging myself with learning new movements, trying new steps but also staying with the basics of dance and fitness,” she said. “Also, through a screen was the only way to see and catch up with my dancing friends so I was always keen to log in and see how they were all getting on.”
Only a few weeks before the World Championships, Caragh was notified that she had been successful in securing a place on Michael Flatley’s Lord of The Dance, which celebrates its 25th year this year and Caragh will join the troops over 6,000 miles away in Taiwan. “This is a dream come true for me to be chosen to perform in Lord of the Dance as my teacher also preformed with them 1997-1999”, Caragh said. “Many competitive dancers aspire to become a professional show dancer and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to fulfil one of my dreams.”