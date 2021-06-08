Dromore pilates site map: A site map of the proposed pilates studio in Dromore

The application, lodged by agent WHW Design Ltd on behalf of applicant Andrea Lucas will, if approved, see the demolition of a building to the rear of 3 Church Street and the erection of a three storey building to be used for a pilates studio.

According to the application form, a total of two vehicles currently visit the 0.01 hectare site on a daily basis with no visitors/customers or good vehicles attending the site.

Should the application be approved and the works complete, the site is expected to attract a further 50 people on average per day with a total of 52 people expected to visit the pilates studio and treatment rooms.

At present 45m2 of floor space at the premises is used for sales with a further 13m2 used for ancillary purposes. The proposal will, if approved, see 50m2 of the floor space used for sales with 8m2 used for ancillary purposes.

Submitted on Thursday, May 20, the application was validated on the same day. Its neighbour consultation period will expire on Monday, June 21 with its standard consultation period set to expire on Friday, June 25.