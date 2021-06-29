Mayor Stephen Martin opened Lisburn’s new School Uniform Bank (SUB) which is based at Trinity Methodist Church off the Knockmore Road

The School Uniform Bank will kit out youngsters with all the classroom clothing they need by distributing donations of outgrown shirts, trousers, skirts, jackets and more.

The idea was the brainchild of local woman Emma Davis and was supported by the Rev. Alan Craig of Trinity Methodist who donated space to allow the team to hold a range of uniforms from a range of schools across the area.

Mayor Martin is asking families who need support to get in touch; while those who have excess uniform items which they could hand in to be reused are invited to use the church’s donation station.

“As schools are finishing up for summer after a really challenging year, it is timely that the Lisburn School Uniform Bank has opened its doors, ” the mayor said.

“The SUB team really embodies the true heart and community spirit of the people of our City – working together to help each through what has been a very difficult period.”

“We would make an appeal to anyone who has spare uniforms which are no longer needed, where they might get thrown out or put away in a cupboard never to be used again to consider donating what you can to the School Uniform Bank.

“The team would also welcome donations of unused items that could be used as part of a child’s uniform.”