Council grants for VE Day 75th celebrations

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has launched its ‘VE Day 75th Anniversary Celebration Community Grant Scheme’.

It will award grants, up to a maximum of £500, on a competitive basis, to constituted groups wishing to celebrate the forthcoming 75th Anniversary of VE Day within their communities.

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, said: “The council wants to give its local communities the opportunity to become involved in the memorable occasion of the guns falling silent in Europe at the end of World War Two. The council requires the groups which receive a VE Day grant to hold their all-inclusive, open and accessible to everyone events between Friday May 1 and Saturday May 9. I hope that community groups across the area will apply for funding to celebrate this occasion,”

Application forms are available by contacting 028 9244 7679 or at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/community