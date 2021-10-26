There have been 8,907 positive cases of Covid between Monday, October 18, 2021 to Sunday, October 24, 2021, with eleven postcodes recording more than 200 new cases within the last seven days.

Northern Ireland' s positive test rate hasn't fallen bellow 1,000 cases per day since Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The 40 postcodes with the highest positive case areas are outlined in the table below:

BT34 had the highest number of new infections from Monday, October 18, 2021 to Sunday, October 24, 2021.

You can view the full breakdown of statistics between Monday, October 18, 2021 to Sunday, October 24, 2021 here.

Restrictions set to ease from Sunday, October 31, 2021

From Sunday, October 31, 2021 social distancing in bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland will be lifted, allowing nightclubs to open their doors.

Restrictions on dancing in venues are also being removed, allowing people to finally take to the dancefloor for the first time since the global pandemic.