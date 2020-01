Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate missing Amy Johnston who is only 15-years-old.

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "Police are concerned about the following missing person who may possibly be in the Lisburn/Ballynahinch area.



"AMY JOHNSTON is 15 years old and missing from Lisburn today.



"If you know of her whereabouts or have information you think would assist police, please get in touch with the duty sergeant in Lisburn Station."