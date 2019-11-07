Christmas Fair in memory of Charlie

A special event, inspired by local boy Charlie Craig who sadly passed away earlier this year, is set to take place on Saturday November 16 at St Patrick’s Parish Centre, Lisburn in aid of the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

The Charlie Craig Christmas Fair will be packed full of homemade delicacies, Christmas crafts, gifts and other festive treats.

There will also be a raffle with a host of fantastic prizes, such as a Tesco and Debenhams vouchers, 10 Pilates sessions and a Christmas turkey, as well as a range of exciting experiences that will be up for auction, including Manchester City football match tickets.

Charlie’s mother, Cliodhna, said: “Charlie was always thinking of others and looking for ways to help those who needed it, even giving his Holy Communion money to charity and designing a joke book that would cheer people up when they needed to smile.

“By hosting this event in his name, we aim to continue his efforts in supporting those who need it most and create a fun day for families, friends and neighbours to enjoy.

“We are really looking forward to the event and hope as many people as possible can join us, to help raise much needed funds for the Children’s Cancer Unit.”

The local community has been rallying round in support of the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, in honour of Charlie.

First Steps Day Nursey and St Patrick’s GAC both held events to raise funds in his name, as well as renaming an annual underage tournament after their friend.

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased from the Parish Centre in the lead up to the event and you can contact Fintan Curran at fintancurran@yahoo.com for more information on the auction items.