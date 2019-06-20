‘Charity queen’ collects toys for Barnardo’s

Nine year old Angelina Kane from Lisburn is using her new titles as ‘Junior Face of Northern Ireland’ and ‘Northern Ireland Charity Queen’ to collect toys for less fortunate children across the country.

Angelina is no stranger to charity work and she is putting her new titles to good use, to collect toys for children and young people who are supported by Barnardo’s NI.

The nine year old was crowned in April and hasn’t wasted any time in getting straight to work. Through support from family and friends, Angelina has already collected over 100 toys, books and games and hopes to continue collecting throughout the year.

Barnardo’s Head of NI Michele Janes said; “We are delighted that Angelina has chosen Barnardo’s as the recipients for her toy donation. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Angelina and she is a very kind hearted young girl, with a passion and determination to make a difference, which is fantastic to see at such a young age.”

Angelina is thrilled to be helping the local children’s charity; “I think it’s really important to help children who don’t have many toys and books and I am really happy with the amount of donations we have collected so far. I also donated lots of selection boxes to Barnardo’s at Christmas for all the children and it makes me feel happy to know I am making other children happy.”

Angelina will be representing Northern Ireland at the ‘Face of Europe and the world’ competition this November, which takes place at Disneyland Paris, a competition which encourages participants to raise money for local charities.

If you would like to get involved in Angelina’s toy donation, contact the Facebook page ‘Angelina Kane Junior Face of Northern Ireland 2019’.