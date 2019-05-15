Charity praises service users

Local people with learning disabilities and/or autism had their achievements recognised at the recent 24th annual Orchardville Awards Ceremony 2019 at Titanic Belfast.

Northern Ireland football legend David Healy was a special guest at the event, when certificates were presented to people from Lisburn who are supported by the charity.

Orchardville, which has offices in Lisburn, has been supporting people with learning disabilities and/or autism for almost 40 years and provides accredited training and skills development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Joan McGinn, chief executive, said: “Orchardville’s Annual Awards event recognises the fantastic progress and achievements of our participants who work exceptionally hard to get paid employment, complete qualifications and overcome barriers to progression. I would like to congratulate everyone involved.”