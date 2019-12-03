Charity fair smashes target

The local community came out in their droves to support the Charlie Craig Christmas Fair which took place in St Patrick’s Parish Centre, in aid of the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

While fundraising was primarily set up to come from stall places, an auction, raffle, café and a tombola which had over 450 prizes, stall holders were so moved by the event that a number of them donated all of their takings to the charity efforts.

With a constant stream of people, the efforts – coupled with some additional fundraising in Charlie’s name and support from W & R Barnett’s employee charity scheme - resulted in over a staggering £20,000 raised for the Children’s Cancer Unit, where Charlie spent many days and weeks over the last six and a half years.

Accepting the funds on behalf of the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, Anna McDonald said: “We are constantly amazed by people’s kindness and generosity, but to raise this amount of money on one day is just phenomenal.

“People were inspired by Charlie’s story and as a result, were so eager to give.”

Charlie’s mother, Cliodhna, said: “To say we were overwhelmed by the support of the local community and those who travelled from further afield would be an understatement.

“We would like to thank each and every person who attended on the day, but a really heartfelt thanks to those who made the event possible – St. Patrick’s Parish Centre, St. Joseph’s Primary School, St. Patrick’s GAC, the local media and the amazing volunteers who all gave up their time and supported us in every way they could.”