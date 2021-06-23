Celebration of Lisburn’s residents

Through the Local Lives: 100 Years programme, the Mayor’s Office has led on an initiative to mark the lives of residents who are 100 years old or older with a commemorative gift.

Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin, has presented special coins with the Council’s NI Centenary logo across the area from Moira to Dundonald.

“It has been an honour to go out and meet those who have contributed to our council area for 100 years or more and I know former Mayor Trimble thought the same having made these invaluable visits over the course of 2021,” said Mr Martin.

“To listen to their stories and learn about their experiences throughout the course of their lives has been a real education and we let those moments pass by too often.

“The coin is just a small token of appreciation from the Council but it’s also to mark the major milestone they have reached. We hope it is a keepsake that will remain in the families of those we have visited for many years to come.

“We will be handing out the commemorative coins throughout the rest of 2021 so please do get in touch with The Mayor’s Office if you know of someone who is eligible.”

At the other end of the scale, parents who visited Lagan Valley Island (LVI), the council’s Civic Headquarters, in May to register the birth of their new arrival were able to collect a Centenary Teddy.

This has been led by the Council’s cross party NI Centenary Working Group with the help of the registration team at LVI.

Chair of the Working Group, Councillor Scott Carson said: “As well as marking the lives of the eldest in our community, we also wanted to welcome new life into the Council area. The reaction has been wonderful and I hope that our centenary teddies serve as a nice memento for years to come.”

1. William Reid Buy photo

2. The Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin with Mary-Jane McCrory Buy photo

3. Kathleen Chapman Buy photo

4. Paige Smith Buy photo