Hannah Rogers, a resident at Oak Tree Manor, was virtually reunited with her twin sister to celebrate their 90th birthday recently

Hannah hasn’t seen her sister, who now lives in Canada, for over 16 years.

Oak Tree Manor Home Manager Tracey Anderson said:

“We wanted to do something really special for Hannah to celebrate her 90th birthday so as a surprise we set up a video call with her sister in Canada.

''It was an honour to enable them to celebrate their big day together as best we could under the current circumstances.”

Hannah said: “I couldn’t believe it! We haven’t seen each other in a long time so to spend time together on our birthday meant a lot to both of us.”