Canteen staff go the extra mile to shine a light on Cancer Research

The staff completed the 10k challenge this after the recent diagnosis of one of their colleagues and felt they wanted to support them through their cancer journey.

This has not only supported their work colleague but has also built up a team spirit and improved morale.

This was the first time that many of the staff from across the region had met and it proved to be a great success.

Louisa Whitten explained: “On Friday October 29, 20 of us came together, some meeting for the fi1st time from different school kitchens across Lisburn, Castlereagh and Belfast in honour of our manager, colleague and friend Elizabeth.

“We took part in the 10k Shine Night charity walk for Cancer Research.

Cancer Research is an invaluable charity and combined we have raised £880 of our £1000 goal so far.”