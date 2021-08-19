Can you help reunite beloved 10-year old Rocky with his owner?
Rocky, a 10 year old Staffie, went missing from around the Hill Hall Road area at approximately 3pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 18).
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 10:08 am
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 10:10 am
Rocky's owner Andrew is ''desperate'' to find his beloved four-legged companion.
In an optimistic update this morning (Thursday, August 19), the Ulster Star has been told Rocky has been spotted not far from his home.
Rocky's owner Andrew has urged anyone who spots Rocky to contact him immediately with information.
Andrew can be contacted via telephone at: 07921774403 and email: [email protected]