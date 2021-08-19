Rocky, who is a beloved family pet, is missing. Owner Andrew has sent out a desperate appeal for anyone who spots him to get in touch as soon as possible

In an optimistic update this morning (Thursday, August 19), the Ulster Star has been told Rocky has been spotted not far from his home.

Rocky's owner Andrew has urged anyone who spots Rocky to contact him immediately with information.

Andrew can be contacted via telephone at: 07921774403 and email: [email protected]

Rocky, a 10 year old Staffie, went missing in the Hill Hall Road area