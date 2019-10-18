Can you help find Lexie?

A Hillsborough family have launched a social media campaign in a bid to find their missing pet dog Lexie.

A public search involving more than 120 people took place last Sunday and another mass search is being organised for this Sunday (October 20).

A drone and a sniffer dog have also been used in their desperate search but to no avail.

Lexie, a five year-old female Schnauzer, ran from the garden at the family home at Carnreagh in Hillsborough, Co Down around 5pm on Wednesday, October 9.

The family has been searching for her ever since, with no confirmed sightings - leading to fears she may have been stolen.

Lexie’s owner Elizabeth Kennedy said they had been searching day and night for the dog and she appealed for help in getting Lexie returned safely home.

She also appealed for people to keep an eye on Gumtree or other websites for dogs for sale matching Lexie’s description.

She is described as grey in colour and was wearing a red collar.

Mrs Kennedy said, “We have been searching day and night, throughout Carnreagh, Hillsborough village; Hillsborough forest; Moira Road; Dromore road; Millvale; Culcavy and Kilwarlin.

“We are appealing to all residents in and around these areas to please check an area near them, particularly during dusk and dawn as this is when Lexie may move about as it is quieter, given she will be anxious.

“If you have Lexie for any reason, please contact the number below and let us know. There will be no comeback. We just want her back with us.

“We are so grateful to everyone for all their help and kindness and would ask you to continue to support us by spreading Lexie’s picture far and wide

“Please can everyone within the Hillsborough area; Kilwarlin; Culcavy; Kensington; Millvale check gardens; sheds any outhouses etc.”

Explaining the circumstances of Lexie’s disappearance she said, “Lexie was in our garden with our daughter when she was spooked by a sound from a building site nearby and ran into our neighbour’s garden. She has not been seen since.

“She is five years old and is microchipped. She was groomed on Tuesday, October 8, so her fur is short.

“Lexie is very timid and has never wandered off before.

“Our family and many others have been out searching within the vicinity.

“We are distraught as a family and want to get Lexie home.”

If you have seen Lexie please contact her family on 07801 643 166 or email searchanimalsmissingni@aol.com

The family have also asked people to like and share the Facebook page Help Find Lexie - where further details of Sunday’s search will be posted for those wishing to take part.