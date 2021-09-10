‘Brighter Days Ahead’ for young people

Pictured with Kelsey Glasgow from Lisburn is ( Left to Right) Victoria Jackson, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council; Jim Cheshire, Ballybeen Improvement Group; Gavin King, The Executive Office; Paul Maxwell, Ballybeen Improvement Group; Councillor Thomas Beckett, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council; David Burns, Chief Executive of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council; Michelle Glasgow, Ballymacash Regeneration Networkl Martin McDonald, Chairperson of Community Relations Council and Gemma Attwood, Community Relations Council

Good Relations Week 2021, co-ordinated by the Community Relations Council, will run from Monday 20 to Sunday September 26, with a mix of arts, history, music, sport and culture-based events from a diverse range of organisations across the region.

This year’s colourful programme will include the return of face-to-face events, alongside an expanded online offering of virtual events and digital content. This will include workshops, lectures, panel discussions, feature talks, podcasts, film, music and dance performances, storytelling and exhibitions.

The theme for Good Relations Week 2021 is ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ which celebrates the efforts of young people in their everyday lives to break down barriers, unite communities and act as a catalyst for peace building and cultural diversity in our society.

It will explore how society can better meet the needs of young people and explore the issues affecting their culturally diverse lives today, including sectarianism and racism, dealing with the continuing impact of the past, mental health, isolation, education, faith, the pandemic, and the environment.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Vice-Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee is pleased the council is marking Good Relations Week. He said: “Throughout the week we will be working with local young people to acknowledge the cross-community work they participate in. The engagement and shared learning of our younger generations across all cultures within the council area is worthy of celebration. For all ages our Diversity University quiz will take place on Wednesday September 22. It will be online again this year and we look forward to having as many residents as possible take part.”

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, said: “Good Relations Week 2021 will showcase over 200 highly entertaining events that will shine a light on ground-breaking projects and initiatives that tackle sectarianism and racism and promote cultural diversity – all aimed at building brighter days ahead for everyone.

“We are delighted that over 100 different event and content organisers have embraced our ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ theme and helped to shape a truly remarkable Good Relations Week 2021 that demonstrates imagination, enthusiasm, and commitment to building a united community in our everyday lives.”

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council added: “Huge thanks to everyone who has contributed to this year’s dynamic programme of events, helping to make Good Relations Week a modern celebration of our diverse culture and heritage.”