Birthday celebrations for Lady Mary Peters

Over 400 sporting guests, Mary Peters Trust supporters and local businesses including event sponsor Power NI, gathered at Titanic Belfast recently to mark the 80th Birthday of Lady Mary Peters and her contribution to the sporting and community life of Northern Ireland.

The gala black-tie dinner is one of a series of events organised to raise cash for ‘Mary’s Race to a Million’ campaign.

Lady Mary was given a night to remember with current and past Mary Peters Trust awarded athletes presenting a specially choregraphed performance alongside stunning local choir Adoro - both created by top musical director and performer Ashley Fulton.

Belfast songwriter and singer Brian Kennedy gave a special rendition of ‘Love, Life, Happiness’ and surprise sporting guests who travelled from across the water included decathlon star Daley Thompson and rower, Katherine Grainger – both Olympic gold medallists. Former 400 metres star Joslyn Hoyte-Smith who collected bronze at the 1980 Moscow Olympics also flew over to support Lady Mary.

Local sporting talent present to wish Lady Mary ‘Happy Birthday’ included rugby legends Willie-John McBride and Mike Gibson along with a representative squad from Ulster’s 1999 European Cup winning rugby team. Joining them were pole-vaulter and decathlete, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mike Bull, Ulster and Ireland rugby player Darren Cave who recently announced his retirement from the game and top NI football striker Gerry Armstrong. Also lending their support were GAA and netball star Caroline O’Hanlon, former Ireland rugby players Nigel Carr and Trevor Ringland, double Olympic bronze boxer Paddy Barnes.