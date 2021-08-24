Birth of baby Isla makes up fifth generation of family

The arrival of baby Isla Sara three weeks ago completed five generations of this Northern Ireland family. Isla Sara is pictured with her Great, Great Granny Elizabeth (102), Great Granny Joan (78), Granny Sara Joanne (53) and her mother Chelsea. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON, PACEMAKER

Isla Sara Hine was born to her Lisburn mum Chelsea Hine on July 29.

And this week finally saw all five generations of women in the family come together to celebrate at the home of her great-great-grandmother, 102-year-old Elizabeth Jess.

The baby’s grandmother, 53-year-old Sara Joanne Payne, is elated by Isla’s arrival.

“She has been a wee ray of sunshine – having her at the end of lockdown,” she told the News Letter.

The matriarchs finally managed to meet up at Elizabeth’s home in Seymour Hill, Dunmurry for a photo this week – the rest of the group all living in Lisburn.

Ms Payne said the story came to light when a photographer arrived to capture Elizabeth being awarded a special medal from Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council to mark her reaching 100 years.

Sara Joanne’s mother – Isla’s great-grandmother – is Joan Payne, aged 78.

On average the matriarchs gave birth to the next generation in their mid to late 20s, Sara Joanne said. When she was having Chelsea even 30 was considered quite old to have a baby, she said.

Sara Joanne believes the story is unusual primarily because Elizabeth has lived to 102 – not because they gave birth particularly early.

At 102, Elizabeth lives on her own, has no central heating and still uses her stairs.

“She has an open fire that she lights every day and cleans out – and if you give her a block of wood she will be out the back with a hacksaw cutting it down for the fire. She has no carers – she won’t have anybody about her.”

The great-great-grandmother does not smoke or drink but Sara Joanne credits the daily physical work she does with keeping her strong,

A further factor which toughened her up, she believes, is that Elizabeth spent the first half of her life in the country, near Dromara in Co Down.

A former school caretaker, Elizabeth now has three children, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and, of course, one great-great-grandchild with Isla Sara’s arrival.

