“And they would walk 100 miles…” to raise vital funds for charity

Teresa Owens (Community Champion), Paula Savage (Store Manager), Alex Murdock (Cancer Fund for Children Corporate Fundraiser) and Owen Crangle (Customer Advisor)

Having supported Cancer Fund for Children since 2011, EUROSPAR staff across Northern Ireland have raised over £1,200,000 for the charity.

The team at EUROSPAR Lagan Valley completed the 100-mile challenge, which saw several members don the hiking boots, hop on the bike or get running, to complete a distance of 100 miles each.

To top up funds, they also brought some fun in-store by having a crazy hair day, bringing the total funds raised to £1,645.

Paula Savage, store manager at EUROSPAR Lagan Valley commented; “We have been supporting Cancer Fund for Children since they day we opened, and we are just so happy that we can get back doing our events and challenges to continue to contribute to the vital services they provide to families across Northern Ireland, and in our own community.