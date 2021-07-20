“And they would walk 100 miles…” to raise vital funds for charity
Staff at EUROSPAR Lagan Valley have raised over £1,500 for Cancer Fund for Children, thanks to a whacky hair day and completing a 100-mile challenge.
Having supported Cancer Fund for Children since 2011, EUROSPAR staff across Northern Ireland have raised over £1,200,000 for the charity.
The team at EUROSPAR Lagan Valley completed the 100-mile challenge, which saw several members don the hiking boots, hop on the bike or get running, to complete a distance of 100 miles each.
To top up funds, they also brought some fun in-store by having a crazy hair day, bringing the total funds raised to £1,645.
Paula Savage, store manager at EUROSPAR Lagan Valley commented; “We have been supporting Cancer Fund for Children since they day we opened, and we are just so happy that we can get back doing our events and challenges to continue to contribute to the vital services they provide to families across Northern Ireland, and in our own community.
“I’d like to thank all our shoppers, friends and family who sponsored us or donated in store. Every penny is appreciated!”