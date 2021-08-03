Ambassadors Football Camp held in Kinallen
Around 60 children attended a recent football camp organised in conjunction with First Dromara Presbyterian Church and Ambassadors Football.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:11 am
The primary school children gathered each night at the football pitch in Kinallen to learn football drills, enjoy matches and learn more about God’s love for them, through a message by Football Ambassador’s Derek Livingstone.
The camp finished with a very energetic world cup competition. The organisers would like to thank all the parents who sent along the children, the young people themselves, and anyone who helped in any way to make the event such a success.
Thanks to Rebekah Beattie for the fantastic photos of the event.
Page 1 of 7