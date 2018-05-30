Pensioners urged to have their say

The Lisburn and Castlereagh Pensioners Parliament will take place on Wednesday 13 June 13 and the organisers of the event are encouraging local people to become involved.

Age Sector Platform, a charity which represents around 200,000 older people across the province, will have held a total of eleven local parliaments across the province by the middle of June, with the Lisburn and Castlereagh Pensioners Parliament being the final event.

The Parliament will be held at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn and will feature interactive voting, discussion and a Question and answer session with an expert panel and local Councillors.

The event is being supported by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Francis Hughes from Age Sector Platform commented: “This is a great opportunity for older people from the Lisburn area to make their voice heard.

“If you’re sixty or over, why not come along and see what it’s all about? The parliament is a great forum for local older people to raise concerns they may have about healthcare, the cost of living, community safety and much more.

“It’s also a great way to learn more about the campaigns organised by Age Sector Platform on behalf of the older population in Northern Ireland.”

If you would like to attend the Lisburn and Castlereagh Pensioners Parliament, you can register to attend by phoning 028 9031 2089 or register online via www.pensionersparliament.org.

Age Sector Platform (ASP) was established in 2008 to be a strong unified voice for older people in Northern Ireland.

It has a membership base of older people’s organisations and networks which represent approximately 200,000 older people across Northern Ireland. Visit www.agesectorplatform.org to find out more about the work of the platform.

For more information on the Northern Ireland Pensioners Parliament visit www.pensionersparliament.org.