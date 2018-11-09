Pensioner dies after Dunmurry collision

A male pedestrian, aged 81, who was involved in a road traffic collision on the Upper Lisburn Road in Dunmurry last month has sadly died in hospital.

He was George McCaul from the Twinbrook area in Belfast.

Inspector Eastwood said: “The collision occurred shortly before 3:50pm on Sunday October 21. It was reported that the man and a four-year-old child were struck by a car in the area. The child was in a push chair during the incident.

“Mr McCaul was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries, but he sadly passed away in hospital during the early hours of Thursday November 8.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 947 21/10/18.”