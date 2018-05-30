Penny Square to host first vegan festival

A Vegan Festival with live music, vegan food and craft stalls, a Vegan Food Challenge and an invitation to bring your own bottle (BYOB) will take place on Saturday June 23 at Penny Square.

To celebrate the opening of their new restaurant The Vegan Rocket, Penny Square will be hosting Lisburn’s very first Vegan Festival, with a range of vegan traders including Wonderscents, Plumpy Balms, Amy Bellfield Vegan Jewellery, Funky Crafts, Mountain Salt Lamps and many more.

The highlight of the day is The Vegan Rocket’s Vegan Food Challenge at 3pm. An awesome platter of food including a freshly made Chickpea Burger, BBQ Pulled Jack Fruit, Sausage Rolls, Chilli, Mama Hazel’s Coconut and Lentil Curry, Sweet Potato Fries, a Hot Dog and a dessert including Chocolate Fudge Cake, Carrot Cake and a German Biscuit. Participants are invited to book a place at the Banquet Table and whoever completes the meal first within the 45 minute time frame wins their entry fee (£20) back alongside a bottle of vegan wine, a T shirt and a winner’s plaque.

V-Kind, Northern Ireland’s leading Vegan Activist group, will also be in attendance to give visitors an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about veganism. Cliff Grant, group leader, will be giving educational talks throughout the day.

Trisha Ross, Owner/Chef at The Vegan Rocket, explained: “The main reason I wanted to have a Vegan Festival is to show people how easy it is to live a vegan lifestyle and to banish misconceptions that vegan food is a bowl of salad and piece of fruit. For every meat meal, there is a vegan alternative which is just as tasty.”