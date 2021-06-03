Partner of NI man, missing for a month, issues heartfelt plea

Police and the family of Belfast man Ábhristín Ó Cadhlaigh issued a fresh appeal for him to get in touch.

Ábhristín, 49, has been missing since leaving the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Sunday 2 May at around 6.45pm.

He was last seen in Portadown but it is understood he has connections to the south, though there have been no sightings of him since.

Abhristin OCadhlaigh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police obtained CCTV footage of Ábhristín in stores in Portadown at the time he went missing and believe he may have connections in the Republic.

“It is understood that he may be wearing a distinctive red coat.”

Appealing directly to Ábhristín, his partner Nieves Carranza said: “We understand that you are struggling and that you might be scared and worried, but we really need to hear from you and know that you are safe. We love and care about you and just want you home.

“We are all here for you, please let us know where you are. You can call on any of us any time, or call the police, just let us know you are ok.”

Investigating Officer Inspector Rocks said: “We all want to ensure that Ábhristín is found safe and well and we have been continuing to carry out extensive enquiries.

“We would again urge anyone who may have seen Ábhristín or have any information about his whereabouts, to call us on 101 so we can help reunite him with his family.”

