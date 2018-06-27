Parking issues concern Chamber

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce recently met with valued member, Greens of Lisburn to discuss recent problems regarding the issuing of parking tickets to customers arriving by car at the rear of the Bow Street business.

Lagan Valley MP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also attended the meeting.

Owner Kenny Bradley highlighted the issuing of tickets by traffic wardens to vehicles waiting to enter the supermarket’s own carpark at the rear of their premises. “For decades customers of Greens of Lisburn have taken advantage of the limited parking in our own free car parks,” said Mr Bradley. “We appreciate that this is a very busy area and we provide staff members from Greens to manage vehicles entering and leaving our car parks. It is upsetting to discover that a number of our customers have received parking tickets while waiting in the queue to enter our customer carpark. In addition, our delivery drivers have also been advised by traffic wardens that they must unload their vans and lorries in ten minutes or less, otherwise they will receive a parking ticket. This is not practical and is a clear health and safety risk.”

Chamber President, Evan Morton, stated: “I would urge discussions to encourage a common-sense policy on these parking issues.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, MP has now called for an urgent meeting with Roads Service to discuss the matters raised.