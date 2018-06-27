‘Park Life’ returns this summer

With the school summer holidays about to start Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council hopes the weather will remain sunny for the return of its ‘Park Life’ summer programme.

During weekends in July and August there will be events taking place in Wallace Park, Lisburn and Moat Park, Dundonald and for the first time the Council will be hosting Park Life in Moira Demesne every Saturday in July.

From Sunday July 1 to Sunday August 26, Wallace Park and Moat Park will host a wide range of family fun days each Saturday from 2pm – 4pm and Sunday from 3pm – 4pm. There will be a band event in the parks on Sunday September 2 from 3pm – 4pm.

This year’s Park Life programme is packed with events to suit all ages and range from a Natures Kingdom event including dog agility and a petting farm to a Teddy Bears Picnic, from a Heroes and Princesses day to a Mini Mela and from a circus extravaganza to a pantomime performance.

The Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin said he hoped as many people as possible will support and enjoy the events. Speaking at the launch he said: “The Council’s Parks offer excellent facilities for residents of the Lisburn Castlereagh City area and are the ideal locations for Park Life. What better way for our residents to enjoy the summer sunshine than to come along to weekend events throughout July and August. Not all families head away for the summer, so these wonderful free events for all the family in Moat Park, Wallace Park and for the first time Moira Demesne offer ideal opportunities to entertain the children. It is gearing up for a super summer in Lisburn Castlereagh with lots of events right on our doorsteps.”

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee added: “This year the addition of Moira Demesne is not the only change to Park Life. We will also be having Jurassic Hire at the Nature’s Kingdom events and having met Roary the T-Rex I am sure that both children and adults will enjoy this day meeting Roary and his friends.”

A brochure providing full information is available from Council facilities or online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/parklife