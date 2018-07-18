Parents urged to be vigilant

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is highlighting the dangers of hot drinks to babies and young children with a new campaign aimed at local food establishments.

The Council’s Home Safety Team has provided specially designed posters and information cards to local cafes for them to display. It wants to reach parents with the message that hot drinks can scald even after 15 minutes of being made.

The campaign will raise awareness of the dangers of hot drinks and provide helpful tips to prevent a scald happening. The Council hopes that coffee shops will not only display the posters and information cards, but that staff will encourage parents to follow the guidance provided.

The Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin, said: “Accidents can happen so quickly and through this campaign we want parents to realise the risks associated with handling hot drinks around young children. A child’s skin is 15 times thinner than an adult’s meaning it will scald much more easily. We are urging parents to be extra vigilant when bringing their children to cafes. Parents should apply the same care to preventing scalds in coffee shops as they do at home.”