Pair fined for taxi licensing offences

A man and woman from Crumlin have bother been fined £1,050 for taxi licensing offences

Mr James Carson Beattie (70) of Ballyrobin Road, Crumlin, was convicted on March 23 at Antrim Magistrates’ Court in relation to taxi licensing offences.

At the same Court Ms Nicola Beattie (39) of Berkley Court, Crumlin, was also convicted of having no taxi driving licence.

Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) Enforcement Officers stopped and detained a vehicle being driven by Ms Beattie on June 20 of last year, which had been used to convey passengers for hire or reward.

Further investigations revealed that vehicle was being operated by Mr Beattie, trading as CB Enterprises, without the requisite taxi operator or vehicle licenses and confirmed Ms Beattie did not hold a taxi driving licence.

James Carson Beattie was convicted and fined £750 for no taxi operator licence, £100 for operating a taxi without a taxi vehicle licence, £100 for permitting the driving of a taxi without a taxi driving licence and ordered to pay a £15 Offender Levy.

Nicola Beattie was fined £100 for having no taxi driving licence and ordered to pay a £15 Offender Levy.