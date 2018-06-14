Outrage over Hilden fly-tipping

Councillor Jonathan Craig has expressed his outrage at incidents of fly-tipping in the Hilden area.

“It was pointed that someone had dumped a hay bail covered in oil and what appears to be two old chemical containers beside the entrance to the tow path on the River Lagan, an area widely used by families and young children,” explained Mr Craig. “This is a disgraceful practice that in this case is not only ruining our countryside but is putting the safety of our children at risk.

“I have reported it to the council’s Environmental Services who will try and trace the culprits and prosecute them. I would therefore appeal to anyone who witnessed any unusual or suspicious behaviour adjacent to the River Lagan Bridge on Bridge Street Hilden last weekend to contact the council.”