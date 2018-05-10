Orange Order returns to Balmoral Show

The Orange Order is returning to the Balmoral Show following an absence of three years showcasing the institution to the wider public.

The loyal order will once again have a trade stand at Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event, at Balmoral Park, Lisburn, from Wednesday until Saturday.

As well as promoting both Museums of Orange Heritage in Belfast and Loughgall, Grand Lodge representatives and staff will be on hand to provide more information regarding the Institution’s outreach and activities.

Chief executive Iain Carlisle said: “We are pleased to once again be returning to one of Northern Ireland’s largest and most established annual events, and to pro actively engage with members of the public about the Orange cultural tradition and heritage. Feedback from our previous involvement at the show was immensely positive.”

He added: “We hope to build on such success in 2018.”

The Grand Lodge outreach stand will be located at EK120, inside the Eikon Shopping Village.