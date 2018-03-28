Orange Order presents community awards to lodges and local volunteers

A number of lodges and individuals were recognised for their sterling community and charity work at this year’s Orange Community Awards.

Among the award winners at the annual showpiece event, held at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn on Friday evening, was Kinallen woman Alicia Dickson-Hamilton, who was presented with the inaugural Inspirational Orangewoman of the Year Award for services to Star of Dromore WLOL 66 and the local community.

Alicia Dickson-Hamilton, recipient of the Inspirational Orangewoman of the Year Award.

Other winners included Dromore-based Garvaghy LOL 328, recipients of the Lodge Community Involvement Award, and Dromore man Peter Branker, of Ballymacormack Purple Star LOL 793.

Mr Branker, a cancer survivor who raises funds for various charities, picked up the Individual Community Involvement Award.

Kinallen man Colin Tinsley, a member of Fourscore LOL 340, was the recipient of the Christian Outreach Award, which was sponsored by Gospel Goal.

Entertainment at this year’s event included a drum majors’ display and performances by Markethill Ulster Scots Highland Dancers, Ballinran Melody Flute Band and Maguiresbridge Silver Band.

Peter Branker, Ballymacormack Purple Star LOL 793, Dromore, was the recipient of the Individual Community Involvement Award. Pics by Graham Curry