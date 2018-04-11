Ollie running London Marathon for charity

Lisburn dad Ollie Govett is pulling out all the stops to get fit for the London Marathon on April 22 to raise funds for cancer patients and their families.

Ollie, who works for Cancer Focus NI, is raising money for the local charity.

He said: “In the course of my work, I’ve had the privilege to meet with some amazing families who’ve used Cancer Focus NI’s care services and are now getting their lives back after a cancer diagnosis in their family.

“I’ve seen at first hand how important the charity is to local people. Cancer Focus NI does so much in your neighbourhood, for example, we provide care, counselling and support services for cancer patients and their families, fund pioneering breast cancer research at Queen’s University, and campaign for better health policy to protect our community and its future.”

Ollie added: “We also visit many local schools, colleges and workplaces with our cancer prevention work and stop smoking clinics.

“None of this is possible, though, without your kind donations. The money you give me in sponsorship will stay in Northern Ireland to support these amazing services.

“You can show that you really care about the people of Northern Ireland and our future by sponsoring me - it’s really appreciated.’

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Ollie’s marathon run should log on to give.everydayhero.com/uk/london-marathon-2018

People with any concerns about cancer can call the Cancer Focus NI advice and support NurseLine and speak to a specialist cancer nurse on 0800 783 3339.