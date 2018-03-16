Free coffee for tired drivers

Tired motorists are being offered a free cup of coffee in a St. Patrick’s Day bank holiday road safety initiative.

Road Safe NI and Applegreen Northern Ireland have once again teamed up to help motorists fight the effects of driver fatigue.

They will be providing free cups of coffee at Applegreen motorway services stations across Northern Ireland.

Official figures show that driver fatigue is a major contributory factor in road traffic incidents and may be a contributory factor in as many as one in five driver deaths across the island of Ireland every year.

To highlight the risks involved and to ensure drivers stop and take a break on their travels, Road Safe NI and Applegreen will provide a free coffee to drivers between 2.00 pm and 8.00 pm on Friday March 16 and Monday March 19.

To avail of the free coffee, drivers should take their coffee to the till operator and say: “Road Safe NI” or “never drive while tired”.

Participating Applegreen locations include Templepatrick, Ballymena, Lisburn, Coleraine and Hillsborough.

Davy Jackson, secretary, Road Safe NI said: “Driving while tired can impair you just as much as driving over the legal limit and it’s a major cause in road traffic collisions at any time of the year – but especially on bank holiday weekends when there are more people on the roads travelling greater distances.

“This means greater risk for road users and drivers and it’s why we’re recommending that tired drivers stop and have a coffee and a nap to avoid the dangerous effects of fatigue.”

Joe Barrett, chief operations officer, Applegreen, added: “We are delighted to be working with Road Safe NI to help further improve driver safety. Our Motorway Service Areas contain many facilities to help drivers on their long journeys.

Road Safe NI advises drivers to:

• Prepare for your journey properly and plan where you can take a safe break.

• Never get behind the wheel if you feel overly tired.

• Drink strong coffee or a caffeinated drink and nap for 20 minutes.

• After a nap, get some fresh air and stretch your legs.

• If you take medication, check first if it causes drowsiness.