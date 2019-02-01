Nuala nails it yet again

Comedian Nuala McKeever is bringing her one woman show Letting Go or Losing It to Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre on Friday February 15.

If you’re gliding gracefully towards the second half of your life, maybe this isn’t the show for you.

But if you want reassurance that you’re not the only one struggling with all the things life throws at you, step right up.

Weight gain, menopause, bereavement and becoming invisible – just some of the joys that await the woman of a certain age.

Throw in disappearing libido, Donald Trump and comfy shoes and the picture gets even more depressing. Everything’s heading south and there’s no border to stop the slide.

What to do? Lie down and take it - or stand up and laugh?

Nuala McKeever gives both a go in her hilarious new show, as she transforms the awful into the awfully funny, by way of her trademark wit and compassion.

For further information or to book tickets, priced £15, log onto www.islandartscentre.com.