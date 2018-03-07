No issue with dog welfare says council

The council has said it received a number of complaints about a dog being kept outside during last week’s adverse weather.

“Council Officers visited the property concerned on a number of occasions and found the welfare arrangements to be satisfactory, with evidence of shelter and water provided,” said a spokesperson.

The council says it has also been advised that police received a report of theft of the dog and their enquiries are continuing.

“The Council is also aware of speculation on social media and would like to reassure residents that it has and will continue to liaise with all the relevant agencies to ensure that animal welfare laws are upheld across the Council area,” added the spokesperson.