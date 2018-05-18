NIFRS seeking to recruit new cadets

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is seeking new recruits for its Fire Cadet Scheme based at Lisburn Fire Station.

The Fire Cadets Scheme is for young people – both male and female – who are entering Year 11 this September.

The Scheme meets every Tuesday night from September - May and runs for two years, providing a varied programme of activities for young people from all sections of the community.

Activities are designed to be informative, educational and improve self-confidence and include basic firefighter skills, first-aid training and teamwork skills.

To be eligible for this year’s intake, young people must live or go to school in the Lisburn area, be starting Year 11 in September 2018 and be under 15 years of age on June 30, 2018.

To find out more about the Fire Cadet Scheme call in to one of the upcoming Open Nights at Lisburn Fire Station (1 Prince William Road) on Tuesday, May 29 or Tuesday, June 5 from 7pm – 9pm.

The Open Nights will give young people the chance to meet the Fire Cadet Scheme instructors and complete an application form.