New Post Office opens its doors in Lisburn

As part of an exciting modernisation and investment programme taking place across the Post Office network, a brand new Post Office has opened its doors in Lisburn.

The new branch has opened at the Spar at 75 – 81 Hillsborough Road, which will be welcome news to many local residents.

The new branch, which opened on July 27, offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers are also able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new Post Office services are available 24 hours a day amounting to over 105 hours of Post Office service every week, making it easier for customers to visit at a time which is most convenient to them.

The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the city.

The new branch joins Longstone, Lisburn City and Saintfield Road Post Offices in bringing vital services to the local community.

Anthony Kennedy, Post Office Area Network Change Manager said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside our Longstone, Lisburn City and Saintfield Road branches, will ensure that people in the community have easy access to our services.”