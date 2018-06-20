New police chief for city

Lisburn’s new police chief, Supt. Davy Beck has taken up his new post and is looking forward to continuing to work with the local community.

Supt Beck’s appointment comes following the promotion of Supt. Sean Wright, to the rank of T/Chief Supt.

Supt Beck has, most recently, worked in the Policing with the Community Branch, having previously served as Area Commander in Newry and Mourne Policing District and Engagement Chief Inspector in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing District.

Congratulating Supt. Beck on his new post, Chief Supt. Wright said, “It has been hugely rewarding to serve the people of the Lisburn and Castlereagh areas as District Commander over the past number of years.

“I would like to offer thanks to my officers and staff for their support. Their hard work and commitment to delivering policing to the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh is to be applauded. I would also pay tribute to the many members of the community and to our partners who work with us on a daily basis to help keep our communities safe. I take away with me many fond memories and I wish my successor Supt. Beck every success in the future.”

Supt. Beck said, “I am delighted with my new appointment and am keen to continue to build on the excellent work and partnerships which already exist here. I look forward to working with my colleagues, and the community, to provide a policing service, which is responsive to the issues which are important to local people. I would like to take this opportunity to wish T/Chief Supt. Wright well in his new role.”