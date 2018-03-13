New playground for Anahilt Primary

Anahilt Primary School is celebrating after raising over £8,500 in funding towards a new outdoor playground and equipment following a successful fundraising dinner which took place at Temple Golf Club recently and was sponsored by Phoenix Natural Gas.

Anahilt Primary School Parent Teacher Association representative, Andrew Gowan, said: “After consultation with our school Principal Richard Reid, parents and children, the need for an improved play area for the children was identified and we are delighted that our fundraising efforts have paid off. The dinner event at Temple Golf Club raised over £8,500 which will go a long way towards upgrading the playground and we are looking forward to seeing the children enjoy their new playground in the coming months.”

Colin Donaldson from Anahilt PS PTA added: “We received a huge amount of support from the local community and local businesses in raising this impressive amount. We would like to thank Phoenix Natural Gas for lending their support to the fundraising event and helping us make the night a great success. It’s great to see the company supporting local community initiatives like this.”

Phoenix Natural Gas Sales and Marketing Director, Jonathan Martindale, said: “Phoenix Natural Gas is currently working to extend the natural gas network to 13 new towns in County Down, including Annahilt. As a company, we are actively engaged in supporting the communities we serve and seek to support local initiatives by way of giving back to the community. As such, we were delighted to help a local primary school by supporting a key fundraising event, which was a fantastic success and the proceeds of which will provide much needed new play equipment for the pupils. We look forward to seeing the new play equipment installed and children enjoying the playground area once again.” For more information visit www.phoenixnaturalgas.com.