New minister welcomed to Lisburn church

Saturday, June 9 marked a new chapter in the life of Lisburn Independent Methodist Church as the building on Causeway End Road was packed to capacity with members and friends to welcome Rev and Mrs Eric Moore and family as their new pastor.

Rev Moore is a native of Enniskillen and has been pastor of Bangor Independent Methodist Church for the past 14 years. Mrs Moore was born and raised in Co. Cork. Their family, Deborah, Andrew, Judith and Joel were also warmly welcomed.

Brian Hamilton, the church secretary, welcomed Rev Moore on behalf of the church. He told how after much prayer the Leaders Board had felt directed by God to invite Rev Moore to become the next incumbent.

Rev William Park who was chairman of the service brought greetings to Rev Moore and the Lisburn Church from the Fellowship of Independent Methodist Churches. Messages of greetings were also shared from Stephen and Linda Park, members of Lisburn IMC who are missionaries at Kiwoko Hospital in Uganda. There were also greetings from John and Gaby Patras and their church in Ukraine.

Rev Moore replied by paying tribute to the influence of a godly home on his early life. After a period of rebellion, he experienced God’s saving grace in his life. He outlined the confirmation of God’s call on his life to take up the pastorate in Lisburn and said they are looking forward to working with the congregation and meeting many in the wider community.

The former pastor of the church, Rev Raymond Moore, brought a message from the book of Ezra and encouraged the congregation to give their new pastor the love and prayerful support they had given him for almost 30 years.

Rev Eric Moore will take up his ministry from Sunday, July 1 and will be speaking at both Sunday services at 11.30am and 6.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend.