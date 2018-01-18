New funding scheme being piloted in Maghaberry

The council is piloting a new scheme in the Maghaberry area which will see the award of grants to help local organisations ‘Develop Place and Share Space’.

The Developing Place – Sharing Space Fund is aimed at enhancing the local area and creating strong and vibrant communities.

There are two categories of funding available: Large grants up to a maximum value of £50,000 and small grants up to a maximum value of £10,000. The minimum value of small applications is £1,000 and large applications must have a minimum value of £10,001. Only one application will be accepted per organisation and it must be submitted under one of the two funding categories. Applicants must be non-profit organisations based in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

To support organisations interested in applying for the funding, the council is hosting two information workshops - at Maghaberry Community Centre on Monday, January 22 at 11am and Maghaberry Primary School on Tuesday, January 23 at 7pm.

Places are limited at the workshops so bookings should be made in advance by emailing community.services@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk or telephoning 028 9244 7713.

Organisations can discuss the eligibility of their project with one of the council’s Community Support Team before submitting their application.

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, commented: “This pilot of the ‘Developing Place – Sharing Space Fund’ focuses on Maghaberry village and has been established to support community projects within the Maghaberry area. This fund will provide an opportunity for organisations to deliver schemes or develop an asset that will improve or increase community or social infrastructure.

“Applicants must demonstrate how the proposed projects will contribute to strengthening the local community through vibrant public spaces, enhancing community relations and developing a healthy community. I am very much looking forward to learning about local community ideas and projects for Maghaberry village.”

Application forms and guidelines for the grants scheme can be accessed online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/community or by calling the Community Services Section on 028 9244 7713 or emailing community.services@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk

The closing date for the receipt of applications is Friday, February 9 and all funding projects must be completed by January 31, 2020.

Please note, the Developing Place – Sharing Space Fund is a competitive scheme and applications will be determined based on merit and solely on the information supplied as part of the application process.