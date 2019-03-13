New experience for Lagan visitors

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is supporting Lagan Navigation Trust in developing its new and innovative ‘One for the Heart’ project, which will pilot a new visitor experience using innovative, immersive technology along and around the Lagan Navigation.

The Lagan Navigation’s rich history has impacted on communities along its 27 miles, weaving a rich tapestry of heritage, place and environmental change over 300 years.

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee said: “It is the future vision of the Council and its partners in the Trust that the Navigation will be restored alongside revitalisation along the whole corridor.

“This project is a wonderful opportunity for both local people and those from farther afield to experience what the Lagan currently has to offer and to learn more about the rich and interesting history of the Lagan Navigation using their own devices.”

Brenda Turnbull, Chief Officer of Lagan Navigation Trust added: “This new experience will continue to drive the Trust’s aim to enhance the Lagan Navigation as a connected visitor destination.”