New council coat of arms is unveiled

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is delighted to have its Coat of Arms on display for all Full Council meetings.

The Coat of Arms created by the Royal College of Arms in London has found its new home in a specially made cabinet produced by local company Timbermark Manufacture Ltd.

Before the May Full Council Meeting Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee; Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chief Executive; Tim Brown, Timbermark Manufacturer Ltd; Alderman James Tinsley, who petitioned the new crest with the Royal College of Arms as Presiding Officer; and Councillor Scott Carson, Chairman of the Council’s Corporate Services Committee met to view the new installation.

Speaking about the Coat of Arms, Councillor Scott Carson, Chairman of the Council’s Corporate Services Committee, said: “Our crest is made of elements from the former two council’s Coats of Arms and to have it on display at all our Full Council meetings is appropriate.

“This Crest is the Council’s official mark for all civic, ceremonial and legal occasions.”

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE added: “It is good to hear that a local businessman, Tim Brown, won the contract to make this bespoke cabinet. Tim started his Lisburn based business in 2011 and has created numerous bespoke pieces for a number of organisations and individuals.

“Due to the delicate nature of the Coat of Arms, the cabinet has been made to a high specification to protect it from the light; and has pride of place on the Council Chamber wall.”

The Coat of Arms was commissioned with the Royal College of Arms during the time of the Shadow Council. Speaking about the process Alderman Tinsley commented: “It is a complex process to create a Coat of Arms and the Council had numerous discussions with the Royal College of Arms to produce the best Coat of Arms for the Council. I am very pleased to see our new Coat of Arms displayed in the Council Chamber.”