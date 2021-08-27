First Minister and DUP MLA for Lagan Valley, Paul Givan said there had been a “collective will” across the Executive to help refugees. PA Wire/PA Images

The Northern Ireland Executive was discussing how to help people coming to the country from the middle east.

It said its experience bringing Syrian refugees to Northern Ireland would lead the way.

Concerns have been ongoing for those who worked against the Taliban since Kabul fell to militants.

Meanwhile, the Department for Communities come under fire last week after it was suggested that Minister Deirdre Hargey received a request for assistance from the British Government six weeks prior and was yet to take any action.

However, the Department said the minister and Department were committed to a “co-ordinated, cross-departmental response”.

A spokesperson added: “The Department for Communities will assist in the resettlement of Afghan refugees with the focused and immediate response this grave situation requires as has been done with Syrian and other refugees escaping from conflict and oppression in the past.”

First Minister and DUP MLA for Lagan Valley, Paul Givan said last week there had been a “collective will” across the Executive to help refugees.

He said: “The pain and suffering we see in Afghanistan – among men, women and children – is truly profound. Northern Ireland has not been found wanting when it comes to those seeking refuge or fleeing persecution.

“In the wake of the Syrian conflict, Northern Ireland took in more than 1,800 people – a higher proportional share than anywhere else in the UK.

“We are determined to work with our many partners across society and fellow administrations to offer what sanctuary we can.”

Castlereagh south and Green Party councillor, Simon Lee also said recently there was a “moral responsibility” for Northern Ireland to do all they could to help those in need.

He said: “After 20 years of being in Afghanistan, the UK has a significant and continuing responsibility to support the Afghan people.

“Northern Ireland is a welcoming, hospitable society, and we too can play our part in resettling refugees. I hope we can urgently put in place the housing provision required.