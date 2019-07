The P.S.N.I. has made an urgent appeal to the public to help locate a man who has disappeared from a hospital in Northern Ireland.

Ruairi Campbell, from Downpatrick, was last seen in the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald.

Ruairi Campbell. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

Mr. Campbell was last seen wearing jeans, a brown jumper and white, blue and black trainers.

"If you know of his whereabouts please get in touch with the Police at Lisburn quoting CCS 292 of 31/7/19."