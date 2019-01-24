Rory Jeffers is currently studying music at South Eastern Regional College with aspirations to become a sound engineer or a full time performer. He started performing in musical theatre in 2015 and will appear as Freddie Trumper in Fusion Theatre’s upcoming production of Chess.

Growing up I always wanted to be a musician. Music has always been my passion and I have always wanted to pursue it as a career.

The person who influenced you most and how?

The person who has influenced me the most would have to be Noel Gallagher, a fantastic musician who came from the streets of Manchester to be one of the greatest songwriters of all time

Worst job you’ve ever done?

Worst job I have ever done is probably playing drums one time in the freezing cold whilst it was raining.

What’s your favourite book?

I’m not much of a reader but I would have to say Trainspotting by Irvine Welsh

All time favourite film?

Definitely without a doubt Rush, the story of James Hunt and Niki Lauda’s rivalry in F1

First record you bought?

First record I ever remember buying is Green Day’s American Idiot.

The achievement you’re most proud of?

Andrew Lloyd Webber watching one of the shows I was in in London with National Youth Music Theatre.

The piece of advice you would pass on to a child?

Do your homework and study for exams.

What is your most treasured possession?

My first ever guitar I got for my 18th birthday or my collection of Green Day guitar picks my girlfriend got for me.

Who would you most like to meet?

Don Henley from the Eagles just to jam and sing with him and write some music.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Buy my own recording studio and lots of instruments.