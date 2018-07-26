Museum shares our history at royal event

The Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum (ILCLM) was honoured to be invited recently to represent Northern Ireland at the 92nd celebrations of the Queen’s birthday in Villa Wolkonsky, the official residence of the British Ambassador to Italy in Rome.

Ambassador Jill Morris wanted to have the tradition of Irish linen showcased at this celebration event which was themed ‘UKItalyCulture’.

At the event Ambassador Morris highlighted the bonds uniting Britain and Italy and showcased their respective excellence in technology, fashion, food, music and art.

Gillian Topping, Assistant Education Officer from ILCLM attended the event on behalf of the Council and showcased her talent at hand spinning to the 2,000 guests.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council was very pleased to have had the opportunity to showcase one of the unique cultures of our history, handloom weaving and hand spinning, at this prestigious event.

The guests engaged in conversation with Gillian who told them about the traditional skills and resources within the ILCLM.

Some of the guests will be travelling to Northern Ireland later in the year and plan to visit the ILCLM to view first-hand the work and resources they heard all about in Rome.